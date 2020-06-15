Edward Anderson Wilkinson, Jr



Rear Admiral Edward Anderson Wilkinson, Jr. 9/21/33 to 5/23/20



The fulfilling life of RADM E. A. (Andy) Wilkinson, 86, ended peacefully at home in Perdido Beach, AL alongside his adoring wife Sondra and her daughter Monica. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. E. A. Wilkinson, Sr., and Alice Moorer Wilkinson of Selma, AL.



A gentle man from the South, Andy followed in the footsteps of two beloved uncles and graduated from the Naval Academy in 1955 and attended flight training in Pensacola, FL. He had a distinguished career as a naval aviator and was an icon in the field of patrol aviation anti-submarine warfare. He possessed a superb intellect, and his exceptional people skills and leadership abilities were acknowledged through command of two patrol squadrons and two major commands: Patrol Wing Five and Commander Patrol Wings Atlantic. He also had a tour as a professor at the Naval Academy where he taught fluid mechanics and thermodynamics. Retired as a flag officer after 30 years serving his country, he was most proud of the strong and enduring friendships formed within the Navy community.



After graduation from USNA, he married his first wife Barbara Parker. They had 4 sons, their oldest son, Daryl, passed away in 1980; Barbara passed away after 36 wonderful years of marriage. Andy is survived by sons Dan (Kate), Andy III (Sherry) and David (Sue), as well as his second wife Sondra of almost 26 years and her daughter Monica and son Rex; a sister, Martha W. Reeves (Mallory) of Birmingham, AL. Between them they have 8 grandchildren whom they adore and have relished spending time with whether it was attending their sporting events, playing board games, fishing, boating, kayaking, golfing, or listening to them play guitar and sing. He lived as a devout and studious Christian and leaves behind a legacy of love.



Memorial services will be held in Alabama and at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Cason Funeral Services, Foley, AL handled the arrangements.









