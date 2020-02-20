Services
Edward "Joey" Chambers Obituary
Edward "Joey" Chambers

Pace, FL - Edward "Joey" Joseph Chambers, age 61, of Pace, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Pensacola.

Joey was a native of Pensacola and was a retired Respiratory Therapist. He loved Florida and the beautiful beaches; he enjoyed surfing and was an avid fisherman. Joey was a kind person who was loved by all and will be missed.

Those left to cherish his memory include, his daughter, Kathleen Chambers; mother, Diane Chambers; two brothers, John Bell and Jim Bell; a sister, DeeDra Bell Kelly.

The family will hold services at a later time.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
