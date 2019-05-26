|
|
Edward Erle Quigley, III
Pensacola - Edward Erle Quigley, III, 55, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 after complications of melanoma. He was received with open arms by God and his grandmother, Elizabeth "Nanny" Quigley.
Edward was born and raised in Pensacola, FL and graduated from Tate High School. He worked at Quigley Electric, Co., the family business.
He is survived by his grandfather, Edward Erle Quigley, Jr.; his father, Clarence Quigley (Janie); a sister, Leslie Lee (Tony); uncles, Doug Quigley (Debbie) and Bobby Quigley (Natalie); cousins, Joshua, Sabria, and Brittany Quigley; as well as a niece, Kelsey Leland (Adam).
Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Care Hospice, 5041 N. 12th Ave., Pensacola, FL 32504 or the Pensacola Humane Society, 5 N. Q St., Pensacola, FL 32505.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 26, 2019