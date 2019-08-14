|
Edward G. Bushey, Sr.
Pensacola - Edward G Bushey, Sr was born in West Carthage, New York on June 20, 1944 and passed away August 7, 2019 in Pensacola Florida.
He was a beloved member of Lakeview Baptist Church. He worked retail and wholesale hardware and always knew someone who could help you get the job done.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was married to deLayne Winnett Bushey for 51 years and had 2 children.
Edward is preceded in death by his wife deLayne Winnett Bushey, his father, Edward G Bushey, and his mother, Ruth Griffith Bushey. He is survived by his daughter,
Channin Bushey Meredith (Dennis); son, Edward Griffith Bushey, Jr (Sharyn); grandsons, Scott Edward Bushey (Sondra), Michael Justin Bushey, Andrew Franklin Meredith;
granddaughter, Brianna Rose Meredith; great-granddaughter, Sharyn Dawnalee Bushey. Visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Saturday, August 17 at
1:15PM with service following at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to s or the .
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 14, 2019