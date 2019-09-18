|
|
Edward J. Black
Pace - Edward J. Black, age 86, of Pace, was called home September 10, 2019 with his wife by his side. He was born May 27, 1933 in Blackstone, VA to the late Edward and Dorothy Black. Edward was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran and served two tours in Vietnam. After his military career he served 24 years with the New Brunswick, NJ Police Department. Upon retirement Edward and his wife relocated to Pace, FL where he continued to serve as a U.S. Marshall at the Pensacola Federal Court House. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church for over 11 years.
Edward is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Evelyn Mendez Black; children, Sharon Black and Rodney Black both of Alexandria, VA, Edward Black, Jr. of Mount Holly, NJ, Raymond Black of New Brunswick, NJ, and Michael Black of Dresher, PA; grandchildren, Marcus Black and Joseph Oscar both of Alexandria, VA: and a host of extended family and dear friends.
Memorial Visitation will be from 12:00pm until the Memorial Service begins at 2:00pm, on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32504. A funeral cortege will line-up and depart promptly at 11:00am, Monday, September 23, 2019 from Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel for Barrancas National Cemetery (Shelter B). There a committal service will begin at 11:30am with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations in Edward's memory to Covenant Care of Pensacola at choosecovenant.org, to Hillcrest Baptist Church at hillcrestchurch.com or to The Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church at nativityofourlordcc.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019