SFC Edward J. Wyda, USA (Ret.)



Pensacola - SFC Edward J. Wyda, USA (Ret.) passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019.



He was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA to George and Mary Kibitsa Wyda. SFC Wyda commenced retirement in 1994, remaining in Pensacola. He was awarded the high honor of the US Army Recruiting Command Gold Ring and Badge with three stars along with other commendations. Following, he worked with security agencies traveling across the country.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Joseph, William and Robert; as well as his sister, Rita Wyda all of PA.



Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Theresa Boback Wyda; son, Scott Wyda (Melissa); grandchildren, Brayden and Morgan all of Pensacola; youngest brother, Ronald Wyda (Sugi) of AZ and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held 11:00am Monday, May 20 until the Funeral Mass begins at 12:00pm at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, with Fr. James Grebe celebrant. Burial will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery with military honors.



The family would like to express deep appreciation to the Ensley and Ferry Pass Fire Department, EMS and Escambia County Sheriff for their services. Along with the doctors and staff of Baptist Hospital, SINU Department, for their care and compassion.



In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church or s Foundation in SFC Wyda's name. Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary