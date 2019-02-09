|
|
Rev. Edward M. Cotten
Pace - Rev. Edward M. Cotten, of Pace, FL., from Fairhope, AL., went home to heaven. He was a Methodist Preacher for 52 years. He is survived by his wife, Joan "Jody" Arnold Cotten, a native of Fairhope, and a vast progeny.
Visitation will be held February 9, 2019, at noon, with funeral services following at 3:00 p.m. at Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Fairhope. Interment to follow.
A Celebration of Rev. Cotten's Life will be held February 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Avalon Baptist Church, Milton, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 9, 2019