Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Fairhope Chapel
19698 Greeno Road
Fairhope, AL 36532
(251) 990-7775
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Fairhope Chapel
19698 Greeno Road
Fairhope, AL 36532
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Fairhope Chapel
19698 Greeno Road
Fairhope, AL 36532
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Avalon Baptist Church
Milton, FL
Pace - Rev. Edward M. Cotten, of Pace, FL., from Fairhope, AL., went home to heaven. He was a Methodist Preacher for 52 years. He is survived by his wife, Joan "Jody" Arnold Cotten, a native of Fairhope, and a vast progeny.

Visitation will be held February 9, 2019, at noon, with funeral services following at 3:00 p.m. at Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Fairhope. Interment to follow.

A Celebration of Rev. Cotten's Life will be held February 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Avalon Baptist Church, Milton, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 9, 2019
