Edward Manning Spann Obituary
Edward Manning Spann

Cantonment - Edward Manning Spann, 99, of Cantonment, died Thursday, May 02, 2019.

Mr. Spann was preceded in death by his wife of 64 ½ years, Frances Spann.

He is survived by his five children, Julius Spann, Frank Spann (Denise), Lauritz Spann (Noy), Joe Spann (Connie) and Ferryn Twarkins (Tom); nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 07, 2019 at Smyrna Baptist Church, 7000 Pensacola Blvd., with interment to follow at Bayview Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Tuesday at the church.

BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 5, 2019
