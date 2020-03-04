Services
Joe Morris Funeral Home
701 N De Villiers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 432-3436
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Joe Morris Funeral Home
701 N De Villiers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
500 N. Davis HWY.
Pensacola - Edward McCorvey, 101 of Pensacola, FL passed away on Feb 29, 2020.

Edward was proceeded in death by wife: Peacho; Son: Edward, Jr.; five brothers and one sister.

He is survived by three sons: Jimmie (Betty) McCorvey of Pensacola, FL, Larry (Jean) McCorvey of Tallahassee, FL, and Harvey (Ann) McCorvey of Concord, NC; daughter: Debra McCorvey of Pensacola, FL; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister: Mary Ethel McCovey of San Francisco, CA; one sister-in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Public Viewing: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 12 noon - 9 p.m. at Joe Morris & Sons Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: The body will be placed in the church at 12 noon, Friday, March 6, 2020, and service to begin at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 500 N. Davis HWY. Rev., Frank Jenkins, Sr., Officiating.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
