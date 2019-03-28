Edward (Ed) Moyer



Pensacola - Edward (Ed) Moyer, 70, of Pensacola, FL passed away peacefully Monday, March 25, 2019.



Ed was born in Pensacola, FL on December 6, 1948 to Rheba and Thomas Moyer.



Ed always found joy in helping others, and those who knew Ed would describe him as one of the most generous and nicest people they ever met. Ed had a great passion for coaching little league baseball, playing golf, and spending time with friends and family. Ed was a devout Catholic and strong member of his faith.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Rheba and Thomas Moyer; wife, Rosemarie Moyer and brother, Paul Moyer.



Ed is survived by his son, Edward Moyer II (Kelli); grandchildren, Kaiya, Maila and Hunter Moyer; brother's Bud Moyer (Gloria), Chris Moyer (Theresa) and Randy Moyer (Betty).



Graveside service will be held 10:00 am, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery with Father Pat Foley officiating.



A special thank you to the staff at Sacred Heart Covenant Hospice for their loving care in his final days. Also, the family has sincere appreciation for the love and support of Ed's dear friend, Ann Tucei, who was always by his side. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary