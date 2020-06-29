Edward O. Roggenbuck, Jr.
Gulf Breeze - Edward Oscar Roggenbuck, Jr. (Ed), age 91, passed away peacefully at home on June 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. Ed was born in Chicago, IL January 7, 1929 to Edward O. Roggenbuck, Sr. and Elsie C. (Brown) Roggenbuck. He attended Carl Schurz High School and worked at Rawlins Radio Corporation factory during World War II where he met the love of his life, Bess Smith. They were married October 15, 1946. Ed served in the US Navy during WWII as a Plank Owner (Planker) Tin Can Sailor aboard the USS Rich DD/DDE 820. Following his years in service he worked for Borden Dairy in Chicago until moving to Pensacola Beach, FL in 1956 where he joined his father-in-law, George F. Smith, building homes on Pensacola Beach until 1958 when Mr. Smith passed away. Ed was a member of the Pensacola Beach Volunteer Fire Department until the family moved to Gulf Breeze in 1964. He continued home and commercial construction on the beach and in Gulf Breeze until he went to work for Southern Prestressed Concrete Company (SPC) in 1959. At SPC, Ed worked through the ranks to eventually become Senior Vice President and part owner. In 1981/82 Ed served as President of the Florida Prestressed Concrete Association. The company was sold in 1987 and he retired.
Following retirement, Ed and his beloved Bess travelled from 1987 until 2004 all around the US in their camper with their poodle "daughter" Buffie, made several trips to Europe and cruised the Panama Canal. They often summered in Maine, Minnesota and the Pacific Northwest, never tiring of travel and exploring the great USA. Ed loved and followed the Chicago Cubs; one of his greatest joys was seeing them win the 2016 World Series. Ed attended Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church since 1956 where he contributed the gift of his beautiful bass voice to the choir for many years and served in leadership and youth counselor positions. He coached little league baseball in the 1950's & 60's for the Gulf Breeze Sports Association when his son, Skip, played and later coached girls softball for GBSA when his granddaughters played. He is known to many young adults in the community as "coach grandpa". In later years Ed participated in the USS Rich Association activities. He and Bess attended many ship reunions around the country.
Ed is survived by his daughters Susan Diane Roggenbuck (Blaine) Fritz of Reston , VA and Marsha Ann Roggenbuck (Al) Garza of Gulf Breeze; his grandchildren, Sue Ann Long (Chad) Pope of New Port Richey, FL; Stacy Kay Long of Springfield, VA; Anthony Edward Garza of Gulf Breeze; Melissa Ann R. Garza of Duluth, MN and Lisa Miller (Greg) Watts of North Canton, OH; his great grandchildren, Carmen Zeta Garza, Anthony Edward Garza Junior (AJ), Alfred Carl Garza IV, Jackson Alexander Garza and Bailey Lauren Taranto, and many other cherished family and friends.
Ed has joined his loved ones in heaven; his beloved wife of 73 years, Bess, his parents and sister, Marguerite, his son Edward Oscar Roggenbuck III (Skip), and his grandsons Edward Oscar Roggenbuck IV (Sonny) and Alfred Carl Garza III.
A private funeral and burial will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church (www.GBUMC.org).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Rose Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery. You may sign the guestbook at www.roselawn-fh.com
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.