Edward R. Baker, Jr.
Pensacola - Edward Ralph Baker, Jr., 95, of Pensacola, FL passed away on April 3, 2020. Mr. Baker was born March 10, 1925 in Great Falls, SC, the fifth of seven children born to Edward Ralph Baker and Lida Kell Van Landingham Baker. He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Minnie Morrison Baker and son Steven J. Baker (Mary) of Pensacola; grandsons Steven Jeffrey Baker, Jr. (Kelly) of Birmingham, AL and Jeremy S. Baker (Rebecca) of Frisco, TX; great grandchildren, Kathryn Jamie and Jacob Edward of Birmingham, Jackson Davis and Brooks Austin of Frisco.
Upon graduation from Great Falls High School in 1943, he married his high school sweetheart and enlisted in the Navy where he served until the completion of the war. After the war, the GI Bill allowed him to enroll in Clemson Agricultural College (now Clemson University) and graduated in 1950 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for several private engineering firms as well as Timken Roller Bearings in Canton, OH before joining the Army Ballistic Missile Agency (ABMA), Huntsville, AL in 1957. In 1958 NASA was created and in short order employees of ABMA became part of the George C. Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville where Mr. Baker worked on every manned space flight program from Project Mercury to the Space Shuttle. As was fondly said of him "He really was a rocket scientist!"
In Huntsville, Mr. Baker was a member of University Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and sang in the church choir. In addition, he learned sign language for the deaf, interpreted sermons for them and taught the Deaf Sunday School Class. He also helped coach little league baseball with a friend from church. He retired from NASA in the mid 1980's and moved to Pensacola to be with his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. Among other things he taught them how to fish and attended almost every baseball and soccer game, band concert or any other activity in which they were involved and even helped coach his younger grandson's soccer team. He joined First Baptist Church Pensacola, serving as Deacon and as a member of the Sanctuary Choir and Singing Seniors.
In light of the Corona Virus restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held later, with time and location to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations to First Baptist Church for the Russian Mission Trip, which he often supported, would be appropriate and appreciated, but certainly not necessary.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020