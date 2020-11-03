1/1
Edward Ralph "Ed" Gamewell Jr.
1930 - 2020
Edward Ralph "Ed" Gamewell Jr

Pensacola - Edward Ralph Gamewell Jr, age 90, went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Ed was born in Baltimore, MD on August 16, 1930, to Edward and Josephine Gamewell. He left High School to join the Navy in 1948. He served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars and participated in the Berlin Airlift. While in the Navy, he met the woman of his dreams. They raised a family of three daughters and two sons. He retired from the Navy in 1969 and started a career in restaurant management. Whether it was sports, Scouts or any school activity, Ed was very active with his children's endeavors.

Ed is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Joanne; his parents; his brother, Ray; grandson, Christopher Oldfield; and great-granddaughter, Alexis Gamewell.

Survivors include his children, Steven Gamewell Sr (Jenny) of Gainesville, FL; Terri Chambers of Collierville, TN; Cheryl Oldfield of Milton, FL; Tom Gamewell of Pensacola, FL; and Shari Gamewell of Orlando, FL.; ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m., at Lewis Funeral Home in Milton, FL. Service will start at 11:30 a.m., with Terry Palmer officiating. Burial will follow with Military Honors at Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola Naval Air Station.

Pallbearers: Steven Gamewell Sr, Tom Gamewell, Damien Prutsman, Donovin Gamewell, Eli Pope, Mike Smolensky and Alan McCoy.

The family would like to thank Elmcroft Assisted Living and Vitas Healthcare, for their excellent care for our Dad.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Alzheimers or Diabetes Organizations.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 623-2243
