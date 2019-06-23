Services
Joe Morris Funeral Home
701 N De Villiers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 432-3436
Edward Thomas Mikna


Pensacola - Edward Thomas Mikna, 94, Major, United States Air Force Retired.

May, 8 1925 to June 9, 2019. In Loving Memory.

Edward was born and raised on High Street in South Hadley, Massachusetts. A 1943 graduate of South Hadley High School with a dream to be a pilot, he volunteered for U.S. Army Air Corp Basic Flight Officer Candidate School at Michigan State University. Upon course completion he attended Navigator and Bombardier Wing Training at Ellington Field, Texas, graduating with class 44-4 B. He arrived in England in time to support the Normandy Invasion, flying numerous missions with the 394th Bomb Group "Bridge Busters", 584th Squadron's B-26 Marauders. He was recalled to active duty in support of the Korean war, serving as a supply officer until his retirement during the Vietnam era in 1968.

After Air Force Life he achieved certification as a Radio and TV Repair Technician, eventually finishing out his working life in a job he loved as a tour guide with Peter Pan bus tours of Springfield, Massachusetts. Born with the gift of gab, he was loved by many and brought laughter and smiles wherever he went. He loved working with his hands and in his retirement took up carpentry, making nutcrackers, grandfather clocks, and children's toys for relatives. A devoted grandfather, his love was returned by his adoring grandchildren, with a grandchild by his side at the very end.

Edward is preceded in death by his wife Janet Frances (Burns) Mikna, parents John and Hermina Mickna, brothers John, Steven and Frank Mickna, sisters Mary Supinsky, Sophia Goss, Anna Kornacki, and granddaughter Georgie. He is survived by daughter Pamela (Alan) Tessier of Lisbon Falls, ME, son Kevin (Kim) Mickna of Holt, FL, grandchildren Hali, Eric and Wesley, brother-in-law Robert (Prudy) Burns, niece and god-daughter Paula AuClair and numerous extended family members who enjoyed his stories, jokes and party spirit.

Special thanks to the Pensacola Veterans Administration, Covenant Care Hospice, and especially Desiree Collinsworth of Visiting Angels of Pace and Milton, his caregiver these last 3 months.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Joe Morris and Sons Funeral Homes of Pensacola, FL with military honors provided by Hurlburt Field Honor Guard. Final interment in Evergreen Cemetery of South Hadley by Beers and Story Funeral Home of South Hadley, MA.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 23, 2019
