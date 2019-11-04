|
|
Edward " Ed " Toupin
Gulf Breeze - Edward "Ed" Toupin, age 84, of Gulf Breeze, Florida passed in peace on November 3, 2019. Ed was born March 12, 1935 in Lowell, Massachusetts to Edwin Toupin and Josephine Bedard Toupin. He married his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley, on April 28, 1956 in Brighton, Massachusetts. Ed served his country in the U.S. Navy, including 4 tours in Vietnam, and retired from service in 1971. He then worked (as the best car salesman in Pensacola) in the auto sales industry for over 25 years. Ed loved golf and was a regular at Tiger Point Golf Club for over 30 years.
Ed is predeceased by his wife Shirley Toupin, parents, Edwin Toupin and Josephine Toupin Coty, son-in-law, Clifton Woody, brother, James Toupin, and sisters Jean Finn and Viola Kitts. He is survived by daughters Debbra Toupin and Dona Woody, both of Gulf Breeze, FL, grandchildren, Daniel Cassidy Sr. (Jenny) of Cantonment, FL, Ashley Cassidy of Gulf Breeze, FL, Clinton Woody (Stephanie) of Yuba City, CA, and Jordan Boucher (Justin) of Scituate, MA, and great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Jaeliana, Daniel Jr., Sophia, and Alex.
A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Rose Lawn Funeral Home with a funeral service at 9:30 AM, followed by committal service at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola at 11:00 AM.
Arrangements entrusted to Rose Lawn Funeral Home of Gulf Breeze. You may offer condolences, share memories and sign the guestbook at: www.roselawn-fh.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019