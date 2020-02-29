|
|
Edwin A. Frank, Jr., 87, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Pensacola, FL. He was surrounded by his loving family who will all miss him dearly.
Ed was born in Pensacola, FL on February 3, 1933 to Edwin A. Frank and Pearl Hamilton. He was a very loving and generous husband and father, and loved to fish, play tennis, spend time with his family and friends, and watch the Florida Gators. He graduated from Pensacola High School and received a tennis scholarship from the University of Florida. While a student at UF, he decided to serve his country by enlisting in the US Army, where he spent three years, mostly in Alaska. After separating from the Army, he continued his education by earning a tennis scholarship and bachelors degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. He later received his masters degree from Florida State University. He retired from the State of Florida, Vocational Rehabilitation Services as a Supervisor after 30 plus years of service.
He is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Johnnie Burrell Frank, from Mississippi; sons, Trey (wife, Nancy) and John (wife, Anna); grandchildren, Jason, Brandon, Ryan and Ella, all from Pensacola.
Visitation will be held 12:00noon until a funeral service to begin at 1:00pm Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park with military honors.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020