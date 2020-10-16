Edwin Asa Stewart, Sr.Pensacola - Edwin Asa Stewart, Sr., age 95, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Edwin was born February 26, 1925 to Walker Winston and Emma Thompson Stewart. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Winston and George, and his high school sweetheart and wife, Helen Grace Morrow Stewart.He leaves behind two sons, Eddie Stewart (Bobbie) and Walker Stewart (Debbie); eight grandchildren, Christi Stewart, Heather Stewart, April Carnley (Gary), Bobby Stewart (Angel), Shannon Stewart, Niki Dean (Jeff), Rende Young and Mary Sands (Jeff); and eight great-grandchildren, Alex, Emma, Lauren, Silas, Nessa, Stella, Madison and Lliam.Edwin spent his life in faithful service to God as well as caring for and supporting his family, friends and the Masonic Order. He was a decorated war hero and was presented with the French Legion of Honor for his role in liberating France during WWII. He was also one of the most well-respected gentlemen who ever walked this earthly plane. A husband, a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather, a veteran, a deacon, a 33° Mason and a business owner; he continued to serve his community as a fuel operator supporting his beloved bus drivers until his retirement at the age of 92 from the Escambia County School Board. He was and is a role model if ever there was one, and so much more.Helen, Edwin's wife of 62 years, went to her Heavenly home 14 years ago, yet last week a caregiver at his home overheard him talking to her, and these are the powerful words he spoke: "Helen, I hear you! Come and get me!" As we await the inevitable moment of laying him to rest, we recall our memories of this great man. He certainly lived a vast and eventful life full of color and accomplishments. He was a fighter by nature and his service to this country was a testament to that very nature, but his fight is now over and that's okay. It's okay to let go and find his way home. Helen answered his request and came to escort him to the hereafter, beyond the veil of this plane and through the pearly gates to join his Lord and Savior. Heaven certainly gained an amazing soul and as we remember Edwin's legacy, his life, and the love and kindness he shared with so many, we lift him up in our hearts and celebrate his triumph in meeting the Lord. We all love him and will miss him so very much but can all agree we are happy for him but sad for ourselves and all the loved ones he leaves behind. And so, we say thank you Edwin, Daddy, Papa and any other affectionate title he may have had; thank you for all the memories, all the kindness, and all the truly cherished moments you have left with us all. May your memory bless our hearts and minds forever.Family will greet friends from 12:00 to 1 pm on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home NORTH, with funeral services to begin at 1 pm., officiated by Pastor James McGaughey. Interment will immediately follow at Bayview Memorial Park. All attendees are asked to adhere to Covid precautions.Pallbearers will be Walker Stewart, Bobby Stewart, Shannon Stewart, Gary Carnley, Walton Kirksey and Gary Shuler. Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Stewart, Fred Hurd and Harry Kuckenbrod.The family would like to extend heartfelt thanksgiving for the caring and loving staff at Waterford at Creekside and Covenant Hospice.Memorial contributions may be made to the Hadji Shrine Transportation Fund at 800 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL 32534 or to Charity Baptist Church, 1675 West Roberts Road, Cantonment, FL 32533.