Egidio (Ed) Guelpa
Pensacola - "Ed" Guelpa, 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born June 08, 1929, in Milan, Italy to his parents Venerando and Esther Guelpa.
In 1934, his family moved to Brazil. Ed graduated from North Carolina State University Magna Cum Laude in 1954. He married the love of his life Lois in 1955. Ed and Lois had their son, Randy in 1956 in Brazil then returned to Raleigh where he received a master's in 1963. The Family then moved to Pensacola, FL later in 1963, where he worked in Research at Monsanto and retired later in 1994 as a Research Fellow.
Ed is preceded in death by his loving wife of over 64 years, Lois Guelpa.
He leaves to cherish his memories son, Randy Guelpa; two grandchildren, Trevor and Tristan; brother, Dante (Mariette) Guelpa; Anna, Andrea, and Egidio.
My dad was the brightest and the only truly selfless man I've ever known. The projects that we've worked on and furniture we have built over the years always bore his signature touch. These are my most enduring life memories. A good and righteous man, devoted husband and wonderful dad. Check those hinges on Heaven's gate as you pass through, I'll bet they could use a little tweak.
A memorial mass will be held at St Paul's Catholic Church on Friday starting at 2:00 pm, with interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery. Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019