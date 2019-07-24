Services
First Baptist Church
230 Williams Ditch Rd
Cantonment, FL 32533
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Cottage Hill
230 Williams Ditch Rd.
Cantonment, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen H. Webster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen H. Webster Obituary
Eileen H. Webster

- - Born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, she moved to Chickasaw, Alabama as a child. A 1961 graduate of Alabama College in Montevallo, Alabama, Mrs. Webster earned B.S. degrees in both English and Spanish and an M.S. degree in English. Mrs. Webster was a teacher at both Tate High and Troy State University before her retirement in 1997. Mrs. Webster is survived by her husband of 60 years, W. C. Webster; her two sons, W. A. Webster (Lori) and C. E. Webster (Candace); her sister (J. H. Arenson and Michael); her brother (E. G. Healy and Wanda); and four grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 27, at First Baptist Church of Cottage Hill, 230 Williams Ditch Rd, Cantonment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant Care Hospice or the Humane Society.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.