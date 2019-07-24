|
Eileen H. Webster
- - Born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, she moved to Chickasaw, Alabama as a child. A 1961 graduate of Alabama College in Montevallo, Alabama, Mrs. Webster earned B.S. degrees in both English and Spanish and an M.S. degree in English. Mrs. Webster was a teacher at both Tate High and Troy State University before her retirement in 1997. Mrs. Webster is survived by her husband of 60 years, W. C. Webster; her two sons, W. A. Webster (Lori) and C. E. Webster (Candace); her sister (J. H. Arenson and Michael); her brother (E. G. Healy and Wanda); and four grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 27, at First Baptist Church of Cottage Hill, 230 Williams Ditch Rd, Cantonment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant Care Hospice or the Humane Society.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 24, 2019