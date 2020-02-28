|
Elaine S. Longuet
Gulf Breeze - Elaine Gail Shuler Longuet
July 6, 1945-February 26, 2020
Elaine Gail Shuler Longuet, 72, of Gulf Breeze, FL died peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Covenant Inpatient Hospice Center at West Florida Hospital in Pensacola, FL. Elaine was born in Pensacola, FL and graduated from Pensacola High School in 1965. She earned a B.S. in Sociology from the University of West Florida in Pensacola, FL, in 1970. She spent most of her social work career in children's advocacy, working for organizations such as Healthy Families, the Children's Home Society of Florida, and the Girls Scouts of South Central Alabama. The jobs she loved the most were being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents, Perry O. Shuler and Charles K. Shuler, both of Pensacola, FL. Survivors include her husband of 50 years Greg Longuet, of Gulf Breeze, FL; daughter Ondreja Turner (Paul) of Harvest, AL; daughter Courtney Cook (Robert) of Pensacola, FL; grandson Greg Turner of Harvest, AL; granddaughter Hannah Cook of Pensacola, FL; sister, Beverly S. Kennedy of Pensacola, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery at Naval Air Station Pensacola, FL. The family invites all who wish to celebrate Elaine's joyous life to attend a public Celebration of Life service followed by a reception at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3400 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola, FL, at 11:30 am on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Baptist Health Care's Cancer Institute via the Baptist Health Care Foundation, Pensacola, FL, or Covenant Inpatient Hospice Center at West Florida Hospital, Pensacola, FL.
The family would like to thank Oncologist Dr. Sherif Ibrahim and the remarkable teams of nurses and staff at Baptist Health Care and Covenant Hospice who provided Elaine and her family not only compassionate care, but also continued encouragement, unwavering support, and love.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020