Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
Eleanor Conover
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
Pensacola - Eleanor Anna Conover, 97, of Pensacola, FL passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019. She was born on January 20, 1922 to Annie and John Hassebrook in Molino, FL.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Fred, Feadore, Clara, Martin, Arthur, Albert, Carl, Dorothy, Caroline, Herman and Emanuel; son, Martin Conover.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Carolyn and Jerry Evans, Joan Conover and Larry Reckers, Bree Conover and David Brewer; grandson, Eric Evans and wife Leisa; siblings, Cornelia Gooden, John Hassebrock, Anne Jernigan, Harry Hassebrock, Edwin Hassebrock.

A Visitation for family and friends will be held at 11:00 am Friday, April 19, 2019 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, 3351 Scenic Hwy., Pensacola, FL 32503. Funeral Service will be at 12:00 pm with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gulf Coast Kid's House, 3401 N 12th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32503

To leave a memorial message for the family, please visit www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
