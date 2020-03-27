|
Eleanor "Chou" Hill
Pensacola - Eleanor "Chou" Hill, 84, of Pensacola, FL passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born in Providence, RI to the late Louis and Lena Bruneau. Chou moved to Newark, Ohio at the age of 9. Upon graduation from Miami University (Ohio), she married Cleo L. Hill and as the wife of an Air Force officer, enjoyed numerous travel assignments including Florida, Washington, Misawa, Japan, Okinawa and finally back to Washington where she lived with her family for 40 years. She taught elementary school and returned to school at age 60 to receive her Master's Degree and become a school counselor. She loved being a teacher and a counselor and truly saw potential in each of her students. One of Chou's gifts was her ability to connect and genuinely care about all the people and animals in her life. Chou started her married life in Homestead, FL and returned to Florida 16 years ago to live in Pensacola.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Cleo; their children, Bradley L. Hill (Cindy), Michael L. Hill and Holly Rinehart; grandchildren, Stuart and Max Rinehart of Anchorage, Alaska, and Melissa, Michelle and Chelena Hill of Washington. Chou was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She treasured her family and time spent in nature. She is loved by many and although she will surely be missed, her spirit will continue to bless her family and her community.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in in Chou's name to the local Humane Society.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020