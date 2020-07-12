Eleanor Jane Kriebel Appleyard
Pensacola - Eleanor Jane Kriebel Appleyard, age 95, died peacefully in her sleep Friday, July 10, 2020.
Born August 12, 1924, to Norman and Lottie Kriebel, Eleanor grew up in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, and received her BS degree from the University of Delaware, where she focused on Chemistry and Home Economics.
It was there that she met her future husband John Appleyard at an impromptu dance as the girls invited the soldiers to the campus. They married July 13, 1945, and began their married life in Beaver Falls, PA. They moved to Pensacola, Florida, with Armstrong Cork company in 1950 and began their love affair with the Gulf Coast.
Eleanor is survived by her husband John, two children: Diane Paige Appleyard and Richard Leslie (Dick) Appleyard (Carolyn); three grandchildren: Kate Appleyard VanMeter (Nate); Leslie Appleyard Ryan (Kevin) and Richard Ray (Rick) Appleyard (Mallory); great grandchildren: Eleanor Palmer Caldwell; Harry Miller Caldwell IV; Jordy Wyatt VanMeter; Palmer Leigh Ryan, Meredith Ryan and Anna Ryan.
Eleanor's life was focused on her famil,y and she was a supportive wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She and husband John launched the Appleyard Agency in 1959, and she served as its bookkeeper and office manager from the beginning. When John began serving as President of Hospital Research and Development Institute in 1965, she also served as bookkeeper and hostess.
Always involved in the community, Eleanor served on a variety of boards, most notably for years on the board of the Salvation Army and as a teacher and Session member at First Presbyterian Church.
Eleanor loved sewing, cooking and gardening. She had a wicked sense of humor and added levity to many a stressful situation.
She and John loved travel and relished trips throughout the United States as well as abroad. They especially enjoyed repeated trips to Waupaca, Wisconsin, where they first honeymooned.
The last years of her life at the Haven of Our Lady of Peace were characterized by grace and acceptance.
Due to concerns regarding Covid-19, a private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 14, at St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 11 East Chase Street, Pensacola, Fl 32502 or Salvation Army, 1501 North Q Street, Pensacola, FL 32505.
Notes to the family may be sent to John Appleyard, 741 Gerhardt Drive, Pensacola, FL 32503.
Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel in Pensacola is honored to serve the Appleyard family; those wishing to share online condolences may do so on their website at Harpermorrismemorialchapel.com