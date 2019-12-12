|
Eleanor Louise Pace Rich
Milton - Eleanor Louise Pace Rich was born on July 14, 1939 in Santa Rosa County, FL, to the late Burl and Sarah Pace. She passed away peacefully to her heavenly home on December 7, 2019.
She married Sylvester Rich on October 12, 1957. They were married for 51 years and to this union were born eight children.
She truly loved life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with family and friends, cooking large meals because she knew someone would drop by for dinner and she especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Eleanor had an extraordinary ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.
She was educated in the Santa Rosa County school system. She retired from the Santa Rosa County School District after being employed for many years.
At an early age, she gave her life to Christ and was baptized. She united with Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church and served there faithfully. She served as the Chairwoman of the Deaconess and Mother Board, participated in the Adult Choir and served on the Usher Board for many years and was active in the Women's Ministry.
She was very active for years in the Mt. Zion/West Florida/Alabama/Louisiana District Association. She participated with the Florida State Primitive Baptist Women's Congress where she served with the Mothers and Deaconesses Auxiliary. She also participated with the National Primitive Baptist Convention. Mother Rich was a dedicated and faithful servant, who always encouraged others to do the work of kingdom building. She was a member of the NAACP Branch 5094 of Santa Rosa County and the ALPHA Club of Milton.
She was preceded in death by: her Mother and Father, Burl and Sarah Pace; her husband, Deacon Sylvester Rich; grandson, SPC Brandon Banner; sisters, Lillie Rich and Margaret Elizabeth Pace; brothers, Willie James Pace, George E. Pace, Sr., and William Pace.
She leaves a heavenly pathway for us to follow in order to see her again in glory: eight children: Gwendolyn A. Lewis, Dawson E. Rich, Steven L. Rich, Patrick N. Rich, Sarah L. Banner, Betty A. (Brian) Smith, Sandra L. (Chafan) Marsh and David L. (Desiree) Rich, Milton, FL; fourteen grandchildren: Christal R. Mouzon, Milton, FL; Sylvester Maurice Lewis, Pensacola, FL; Jennifer L. Lewis, Houston, TX; Jaleesa C.R. Rich and Stephanie L.E. Rich, Odenton, MD; David Preston Rich, Milton, FL; Bria N. Banner, Pensacola, FL; William L. Smith and Jordan L. Rich, Milton, FL; Jazmin S. Rich, Powder Springs, GA; Helena J. Rich, Christopher A. Smith, Jordan Marsh, Devin A. Rich and Chafan "CJ" Marsh II, Milton, FL; four great-grandchildren: Kate 0. White-Lewis, Milton, FL; Mya Oliver, Houston, TX; Victoria Mouzon and Jordan Rich, Jr., Milton, FL; one god child, Victoria Rich Stalls, Hammond, LA; one brother, Charles (Vanessa) Pace, Milton, FL; one brother-in-law, Gus E. Rich, Milton, FL; five sisters-in-law: Bobbie J. Rich, Milton, FL; Hattie (Clayton) Winfrey, Memphis, TN; Annie (Herb) Bolden and Gloria (Eli) Overton Houston, TX; and Orastine (Rodney) Franklin, Milton, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Trahan Family Funeral Home, Milton Chapel.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church, Milton, FL.
Mother Rich left a legacy for us to follow. She will be missed by her family and friends.
