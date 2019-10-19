|
Eleanor Marie Salter
Milton - Eleanor Marie Salter departed this world to her heavenly kingdom Friday October 18, 2019. Marie was born in Andalusia, AL on April 12, 1939. Marie attended Auburn University where she met the love of her life, Ed. Marie and Ed enjoyed over 58 years of marriage. Ed and Marie moved to Pace, FL and raised two sons, Steve and Paul. Marie became an educator in the Santa Rosa School District and retired after 30 years of dedicated service.
Marie was a dedicated Christian and was a member of Pine Terrace Baptist Church.
In addition to be the most loving and caring mother for her two sons, Marie was the ultimate grandmother for her granddaughters and grandsons. Marie also enjoyed travel and was able to visit many states and countries.
Marie was preceded in death by her loving parents, Austin and Beatrice Rabren; and her brother, Paul. She is survived by her husband, Edwin; sons, Steve (Patricia) Salter and Paul (Allyson) Salter; granddaughters, Maggie Salter and McKenzie (Zach) Price; grandsons, Josh (Jordan) Salter and Chase Salter; two great granddaughters, Andie Raye Salter and Scout Price. She is also survived by her brothers: Mark (Mildred, deceased) Rabren, Harold (Dot, deceased) Rabren, Donald (Nancy), Rabren, Carlos (Carolyn) Rabren, Wayne (Charlene) Rabren; sisters, Katherine (Ed, deceased) Dilbeck and Patricia (Earl) Mitchell. She is survived by in-laws, Dewey and JoAnn (deceased) Pitman, Jim (deceased) and Lou Salter, Ohlen and Martha Wilson, and John (Glenda) Salter. Marie was especially close to her brother and sister in law Bill and Helen Salter.
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is in charge of arrangements and a full obituary can be read at: www.trahanfamilyfuneralhome.com .
The family would like to especially thank Pat Pearson, caregiver, and the staff at Covenant Care.
Funeral services for Marie will be held at Pine Terrace Baptist Church in Milton, FL on Tuesday, October 22. Visitation at 11 am with the service at 1 pm. A graveside service will follow at Serenity Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the (), the ( ), or the Gideons International, PO Box 892, Milton, FL 32572, 850-623-8040.
