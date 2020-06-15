Elgin Ray PalmerPensacola - Elgin Ray Palmer of Pensacola, FL, passed away on June 10, 2020, of natural causes.Elgin was born on April 20, 1928, in Kanab, UT, to Ray Joseph Palmer and Melba Pugh Palmer. His 92 years on Earth were filled with service to his family, his church, his country, and to all of those who were fortunate enough to know him. He was raised on a farm in the small town of Alton, Utah, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and taking care of the animals. He attended school in Alton and Orderville and attended Dixie Junior College where he studied animal husbandry and played on the basketball team. Elgin served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Hawaii. He later enlisted in the Navy and was sent back to Honolulu where, among other duties, he served as a driver for the Admiral of the Naval Base. He completed a pilot training program in Pensacola where he met the girl of his dreams, Doris Laverne Hale. They were married in the St. George LDS temple on December 23, 1953 and were married for 53 happy years. Elgin served for 22 years as a Naval pilot and flight instructor and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He and Doris lived in Pensacola, Honolulu, Minneapolis, and New Orleans before finally settling in Bonita, CA where they lived for many years. After retiring from the Navy, Elgin built a dream home for his wife in Pensacola where they enjoyed entertaining friends and family for many years. Before Doris' death, they also enjoyed traveling around the country and visiting family in their motorhome. Elgin was a lifelong hunter and fisherman. He loved being around all children and he has left his grandchildren with many happy memories. Elgin was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings throughout his life, including as a Branch President in Pensacola where he and Doris helped build the first meetinghouse for the church. Elgin loved to visit the temple and participated in weekly temple trips to Birmingham, AL until the end of his life. He had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and the Plan of Salvation.We will miss his patience, his dry sense of humor, his handyman skills, his kind and loving spirit, and his jigsaw puzzle assembling prowess. Elgin was a simple man but is one of the greatest human beings who ever lived.Elgin is survived by his children, Bobbie Jean Hughes Allen (Ernie), Terri Lynn Palmer Grothe (John), and Steven Elgin Palmer; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); one great-great grandchild; and siblings, Helen Palmer Mackleprang (Bill), Donna Caine (Richard), Robert Palmer (Clara), Delbert Palmer (Karen). He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Laverne Hale Palmer, and his brothers Charles (Lois) and Wendell (Vickie) Palmer.A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 pm and interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery. EASTERN GATE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with arrangements.