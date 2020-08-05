1/1
Rev. Elisha Knight
1950 - 2020
Rev. Elisha Knight

Pensacola - Reverend Elisha R. Knight, transitioned on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born August 8, 1950 to the late Arthetha Knight-Sapp and Jerry Purifoy. Fondly known as "Precious", he served as Pastor of the St. Mark AME Zion Church.

The public viewing will be Friday, August 7,beginning at 11am and extended through the family visitation from 5-7 pm at Benboe Funeral Home. Celebration Services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11 am at Talbot Chapel AME Zion Church. Arrangements entrusted to Benboe Funeral Home.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Benboe Funeral Home
416 West Wright Street
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 438-7503
