Elizabeth Ann (Liz) Roberson
Pensacola - Elizabeth Ann (Liz) Roberson passed peacefully on November 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was born on August 2, 1952, the oldest of five children of Joan and Rudy Hinote.
In 1971, while attending Pensacola Junior College, Liz met Wally Roberson and it was love at first sight. They were married 6 months later. Liz worked at Elebash Jewelers and Amfi Insurance before beginning her career in Real Estate. She held positions in property management, as a realtor, broker, and real estate appraiser, finally owning her own company.
Liz and Wally lived in Orlando and Panama City before returning to the area, living in Gulf Breeze and Pensacola Beach, then eventually moving to Milton to be close to Liz's parents. She had a close relationship with her family and considered it an honor to care for her parents as they aged. She and her sister, Becky, had a special bond and were best friends, but Liz was protective of all her siblings.
Liz and Wally had a wonderful life together travelling, boating, and entertaining friends and family. She will be remembered fondly as an organizer, planning large gatherings with a mind for details. Liz cared for the members of her church as she did for her own family, serving as a Deacon at the Beach Community Church. Liz set an example to all with her faith in God, quiet dignity, strength, and kind heart.
Liz is survived by her husband of 48 years, Wally Roberson, mother, Joan Hinote, sister, Becky (Scott) Snyder, brother, Mark (Debbie) Hinote, sisters-in-law, Maxine Hinote and Linda (Steve) Judd, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Rudy Hinote and brothers, Randy and Jeff Hinote.
A special thank you to Dr. Alex Brown and the staff at Ascension Oncology, Vitas, and Covenant Hospice.
Visitation will be held at Faith Chapel North on Thursday, November 12 at 2:00 PM, with the service to follow at 3:00 PM. Masks will be required at the visitation and service.
