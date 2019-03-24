Services
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery
Shelter B
Pensacola, FL
Clermont, FL - Elizabeth Chalsma de Stwolinska (nee Kiser) died on January 29th, 2019 in Clermont, FL. Chal, as she was affectionately known, was born on May 31st, 1927 in Walterboro, SC to Douglas and Bannah Kiser (Thornley). She was predeceased by her husband, Adelbert "de" de Stwolinska and her sister, Gloria Jennings and is survived by Daughter, Carol Coen of Live Oak, FL, Son and Daughter in Law, Douglas and Nicola de Stwolinska of Winter Garden, FL; numerous grandchildren and other relatives.

The funeral service will take place at Barrancas National Cemetery (Shelter B) in Pensacola, FL on Monday, March 25th at 12:30pm. A funeral cortege will depart Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd., Pensacola FL 32504 at 12:00pm. She will be laid to rest there with her husband.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
