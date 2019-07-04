|
Elizabeth " Betty" Holloway
Gulf Breeze - Elizabeth Anne Robinson "Betty" Holloway, 90, was born in Sylva, NC and departed for the Church Triumphant from Gulf Breeze, FL on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lazelle Henson Robinson Kelley and Samuel Erwin Robinson.
Betty graduated from Asheville High School (North Carolina) and Cullowhee College (now Western Carolina University) as a Medical Technologist. She worked in that discipline in both Washington, D.C. and Atlanta, GA physician's offices and hospitals, ending her career at St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta.
Betty met Benjamin G. Holloway while working in Atlanta, and after a long-distance courtship of five months, they were married on May 14, 1960. The couple made their home in Pensacola, FL and later in Gulf Breeze where they enjoyed life on the Golden Gulf Coast. Both were active members of First Presbyterian Church for many years.
Betty is survived by Ben, her beloved husband of 59 years; her sister Jacqueline Lojaun Robinson VandeLune ; two children, Pamela Lazelle Myers (Thomas ) and Patrick Benjamin Holloway; two grandchildren, Christopher Alan Myers (Heather ) and Kellie Elizabeth Myers; as well as four great-grandchildren, Kyler and Peyton Myers and Elizabeth Ann and Jessie Burroughs.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the Chapel at First Presbyterian Church of Pensacola. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations, in memory of Betty, to First Presbyterian Church or to .
Published in Pensacola News Journal from July 4 to July 5, 2019