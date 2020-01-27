|
|
Elizabeth Metcalf
Pensacola - Elizabeth Metcalf, age 91, of Pensacola, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Pensacola. Elizabeth was born to the late Harold and Grace Templeton Thomason in Greenville, Sc. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John Q. Metcalf, two daughters, Ann Metcalf and Linda Bertsch. Elizabeth was a loving mother and grandmother and member of First United Methodist Church for many years, she will be missed by many.
Those left to cherish her memory include, her daughter, Jane Springer (Ruil), of Tallahassee, FL; a brother, James Thomason; three grandchildren, Adam Springer (Cindy), Ashley Sellers (Grant), Brooke Bender (Brian); a great grandchild, Preston Bender.
A memorial service to honor the life of Elizabeth will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Dr. Wesley H. Wachob, Sr., officiating. A reception will follow the service in The Perry Home at First United Methodist Church.
The family would like thank Mom's many friends for all the years of love and care. Thanks also goes to her church, First United Methodist, she truly appreciated all of the support and friendships made there through the years. The family also appreciates mom's home of the last 5 years, Wesley Haven Villas. Your loving care gave us great peace of mind.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020