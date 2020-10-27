Elizabeth Paxton Clarke Hammett
Pensacola - Elizabeth Paxton Clarke Hammett died in the prime of her life in a tragic automobile accident on Friday September 18, 2020. Paxton was born at Malcolm Grow Hospital on Andrews Air Force Base in Prince Georges County, Maryland November 10, 1975. She is survived by her loving husband Brian Hammett, her parents Larry and Carol Clarke of Marcus Pointe and her brother Mason Clarke and his family of Nature Trail, all of Pensacola, FL. Also surviving are an aunt, Virginia Miley of Peachtree City, GA; an uncle and aunt, George and Hanna Miley of Phoenix, AZ; and an aunt, Judy Clarke of Glen Allen, VA. As a child she traveled with her family (dad was in the Navy) living in Spain for two tours of almost 7 years. She attended Christian and public schools graduating from Fairfax Baptist Temple Academy, in Fairfax, VA. She attended George Mason University in Fairfax, VA and graduated from Clearwater Christian College, in Clearwater, FL. Paxton was a beautiful, positive, energetic, outgoing young lady who chased every challenge afforded her. As a contractor in the greater DC area, she worked on light satellites at the Naval Research lab; she led a project that added four satellite downlink facilities throughout the Caribbean for onward transfer of satellite collected metrological data to universities conducting metrological research; she served as an evidence fiduciary for an engineering firm that provided expert testimony in maritime and air disasters, she worked for a start-up software developer designing software for national insurance companies, she was a commercial loan officer at a bank and at the time of her death was a long term disability claims manager for Cigna Healthcare. Paxton was a champion of God's disabled, afflicted, uneducated and handicapped and spent much of her time volunteering with that group. A major focus in recent years was that group of young people who left high school without graduating and now needed to pass the GED. She tutored many in their desire to return to productive society and make changes in their lives. Paxton was a born again Christian and attended Marcus Pointe Baptist Church, in Pensacola, FL. A scholarship for first generation college attenders is being established at the University of West Florida in her memory. A memorial service will be held at Faith Baptist Church, 3600 Creighton Road., Pensacola, FL Saturday Nov 7 at 11:00 CDT. The service will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk-1pY3ejE1NChGaH1Is70g/featured
. Rev Dave Abbey, a close family friend, will be officiating. A reception will be held immediately following the celebration of Home-going in the Family Life Center. The family kindly asks for an RSVP for the reception with a name and number attending at larry.ca
rol@cox.net. In lieu of flowers, the family asked donations be made to the NW Florida Guardian ad Litem Foundation in memory of Paxton Clarke Hammett. Https://nwfgal.org
