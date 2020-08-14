1/
Elizabeth "Anita" Penton-Fields
1944 - 2020
Elizabeth "Anita" Penton-Fields

Milton - Elizabeth "Anita" Penton-Fields, 75, of Milton, Florida, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Anita was a life-long native of Allentown. She was a retired Westinghouse employee and a member of Cobbtown Holiness Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Porter and Gladys Stokes; husband, Grover Penton; and brother, Freddie Stokes.

Anita is survived by her husband, Jackie Fields; a son, Jimmy (Cheryl) Penton; a daughter, Pam (Darrell) Morgan; eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; three sisters; and many other loved ones and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel with Brother Jim Lassiter officiating. Visitation will be at 12:00 p.m. with services to start at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Pineview Methodist Cemetery with Lewis Funeral Home directing.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Covenant Hospice for the love and care given to their wife, mother, grandmother, and sister during her time of illness.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 623-2243
