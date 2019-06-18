Services Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel 3351 Scenic Highway 90e Pensacola , FL 32503 (850) 432-7805 Visitation 10:00 AM Chipley Hall at First Baptist Church 500 N. Palafox St. Pensacola , FL View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Chipley Hall at First Baptist Church 500 N. Palafox St. Pensacola , FL View Map Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth Ward Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth T. "Betty" Ward

Pensacola - After 91 years of living a life of serving and teaching others, Betty Ward woke up on Father's Day in the arms of her Heavenly Father, Jesus.



Betty was born in January 1928 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, to James and Hammye Topmiller. She was the third of 4 children. At the early age of 1 month, she was introduced to a neighbor, the same age, Dorothy, and they remained best of friends for the next 91 years. As a child, Betty had polio that affected the use of her arm. She was forever grateful to her mother who got her an appointment at Vanderbilt with Dr. Region, who performed multiple surgeries to give her some use of her arm. She remarked that she was always grateful for her "polio arm" because it kept her humble and increased her empathy for others with physical challenges.



Betty went to Western Kentucky University and majored in education so she could pursue her passion for teaching. While there she was voted Talisman Queen and honorary ROTC captain. She was the co-host of the Bill and Betty radio show, and into her 90's, could still quote the show's opening line - "You'll know you'll miss it if you don't run, so come on chum, now don't be glum. Move yourself over to the talking box, we got music here that really jumps and rocks."



But Betty would tell you that the best thing that happened in college was that she met the love of her life, the football team's starting quarterback, Daniel "Shorty" Ward. Betty told the story of walking her dog around that football practice field over and over until Shorty noticed her, and then she never let him go.



Once married, Shorty brought his bride back to his hometown of Pensacola, Florida, where she began teaching at Allinestra Elementary. She later taught first grade at O.J. Semmes and Cordova Park. Betty always said that, "First grade was the most important grade of all, because that was the grade where children learned to love school and learning - and that love would follow them forever."



During her time as a first grade teacher at Cordova Park, Betty was chosen as the 1983 Escambia County Teacher of the Year. When she and her husband retired after 38 years of educational service, Betty mentored UWF student teacher interns. New teachers would often monitor her classes to learn her techniques of teaching and engaging children without ever raising her voice.



Betty's teaching was not just in the classroom, as she used her gift for capturing the attention of young children to share the love of Jesus through hosting weekly backyard Bible school activities at her house for neighborhood children. She also directed 3-year-old choir and taught 1st grade Sunday school for more than 40 years. Ms. Betty was famous for calling each child in her Sunday school class on Saturday afternoon to let them know that she was looking forward to seeing them the next day at church. Children wanted to make sure they were home so they wouldn't miss Ms. Betty's call. Parents didn't sleep in on Sunday because their children made sure they were going to church the following day because Ms. Betty was expecting them. Many children came to know Jesus through her love and teaching of God's word.



In retirement, Betty and her husband Shorty enjoyed traveling all over the United States and to many foreign countries with church groups like the Senior Choir and the Leisure Timers group. Betty would lead the singing on the tour bus. Together with friends they traveled to many pro tennis tournaments, where she loved to encourage the players and then get her picture taken with each of them. Betty enjoyed watching her sports teams, and cheered for her Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Auburn Tigers in any sport they played. To her very last days, Betty was a card shark, and enjoyed her weekly and monthly bridge games with her friends. Some came to socialize, but she came to win, while she smiled and socialized, too.



But what Betty loved more than anything was her Lord, Jesus Christ and her family. She was a prayer warrior who prayed every day for her family's safety, wisdom, success and salvation. Betty was an example to all on how to focus on the positive, find the good in everyone and help out those in need.



This is the impact of her legacy. She taught her children and her grandchildren that life is not about us, it is about Jesus and how we share His love to others through service. This is how Betty lived and what made her a woman of joy and encouragement. And as she entered her reward of Heaven, the Lord must have greeted her with His words, "Well done my good and faithful servant."



Betty was preceded in death by her parents, James and Hammye Topmiller, her siblings, Corinne Topmiller, James Topmiller, Jr., and Jean Topmiller and her husband of 56 years, Daniel "Shorty" Ward. Carrying on her legacy are her family - children, Beth Ward Rood (Rusty), Jim Ward (Cheryl) and Becca Ward Boles (Joey); grandchildren, Ruston Rood (Cristina), Rebecca Rood, Danielle Ward Hayes (Nick), Tyler Ward, Bayleigh Boles Gray (Austin) and Joel Brooks Boles; and great grandchildren, Camila and Caylee Rood, Ryleigh Grace Rood, and Merritt and Harry Hayes. Special appreciation to the Haven of our Lady of Peace activities team that made Betty's time so enjoyable and the staff on Trinity Court that gave her such special care.



Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Chipley Hall at First Baptist Church, 500 N. Palafox St., downtown Pensacola. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with service at 11 a.m.



Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Chipley Hall at First Baptist Church, 500 N. Palafox St., downtown Pensacola. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with service at 11 a.m.

Betty's long time wish was for all those she taught throughout the years in either school, choir or Sunday school to serve as honorary pallbearers at her Celebration of Life service where they could be recognized. If friends so desire, memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church Backpack Buddies program that is serving the children of Weis Elementary. Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 18, 2019