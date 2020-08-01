1/1
Elizabeth VanMatre Anderson
Elizabeth Van Matre Anderson

Vero Beach - Elizabeth Van Matre Anderson, born in Pensacola, FL on May 6, 1926, passed away at the age of 94, on July 25, 2020 while living in Vero Beach, FL.

Liz was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She will always be remembered for her vibrant personality and immense generosity.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Russell Anderson, and her parents Ralph Jerome and Mary Urquhart Van Matre; sisters, Earnestine Van Matre, Ida Williams, Thelma Cushing, and brother Ralph (Scoonie) Van Matre.

Survivors include her daughters, Terry (Anthony) Dzielski, Donna (Steve) Barkwell, and Wendy Davis; six grandchildren, Robert Strickland, Kelly Petree, Julie (Paul) Meserole, Anthony (Britain Hogan) Dzielski Jr., Sarah (Jason) Babin, and Cameron Davis; and numerous great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister Betty (Dave) Larish and brother Orin Van Matre.

A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Helen Catholic Church at a time to be determined. She will be interred at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL joining her late husband, Joe Russell Anderson. Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory. An online Guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
