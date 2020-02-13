|
Elizabeth "Peggy" Welch
Pensacola, Fl - Elizabeth "Peggy" Welch passed away quietly under the loving care of Covenant Hospice at Sacred Heart Hospital on February 11, 2020- a few weeks shy of her ninetieth birthday on March 23rd.
Peggy, a native of Correll, Minnesota, grew up on a farm there. Later, she received a teaching degree, moved to Pensacola with her husband Harold, and taught many years in the Escambia County school system. She went back to school at the University of West Florida and received her master's degree in elementary education. She continued teaching children as the Science Resource Educator and at the Program for the Academically Talent Students in Escambia County.
After retiring, Peggy and Harold became world travelers and encouraged other family members to do the same. She worked daily in her yard and garden to keep them full of blooming flowers and bushes. She suffered a stroke in 2017 but did not let that stop her from pursuing several of her favorite pastimes: playing cards, Braves Baseball, birdwatching, and Bingo. She was also a country music fan. One of her favorite songs was "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue". Peg's passing has made all of us blue for sure.
Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her sister, Carol White; and brothers, Dean, Dale, and Merlyn Knoll.
She is survived by her daughter, Nikki Voeltz (Reyn); her grandson, Whitney (Amy); her great-grandchildren, Laurel, Kate, and Coulson; her sister, Patricia O'Conner (Gerry); and her constant companion Yorkie, Abby.
Our family would like to give a special thanks to Peg's "extended family" at the Beehive of Gulf Breeze and the caregivers at Sacred Heart Hospital.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Pensacola, 5 North "Q" St., Pensacola, Fl 32505 or Friends of the Escambia County Animal Shelter, 200 West Fairfield Drive, Pensacola, Fl 32501.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020