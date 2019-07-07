|
|
Ella Grace Vest
Pensacola - Ella Grace Vest, 92, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on July 8, 2019 at Pensacola Memorial Gardens, 7433 Pine Forest Rd, 32526.
Gracie, as she was lovingly called by those dearest, was fiery of spirit and quick to laugh. She was loved deeply by many, especially her family.
Gracie was survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Robin & Tim Griffis, her sister, Joyce Wynelle Conley, her six grandchildren, Adam Vest, Katie Griffis, Sean Griffis, Sarah Griffis, Jay Vest, Luke Vest and her two great grandchildren, Andy Griffis and Brianne Falcoln.
Gracie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert O'Dell Vest and her two sons, Tom Vest and Robert Vest.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Church of God World Mission's "Summer House" project: https://cogwm.org/news/summers-house-a-shelter-of-love/
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 7, 2019