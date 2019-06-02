Ellavie Gertrude Gerean



Centennial, CO - Ellavie Gertude Gerean (née Chambers) went home to Jesus on Saturday May 25th in Centennial, Colorado. She encountered a brief battle with abdominal cancer and flew with the angels while family sat by her side. She leaves behind daughters Marlene Hebert (Chet), Nancy Leenhouts (John), and Cheryl Lee (Darrell), as well as her 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She joins her beloved husband Earl in heaven, where they are surely already enjoying a motorhome and their favorite fishing hole together, finally reunited. Ella was a strong woman who lived a life filled with love and light from her girls and their babies (and those baby's babies). She loved Jesus and a long day on the water catching more bass than Earl, and her family loves her and will miss her dearly. Services will be held at Faith Chapel South Pensacola, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 where friends can gather starting at 9 am, followed by the service at 10 am. The committal service will follow at Pensacola Memorial Gardens. If you would like to send flowers, please consider pink flowers, which we will be delivering to the residents at Homestead Village after the service (where Mama lived for several years before she moved to Centennial Colorado last year) The family would also appreciate donations be made to The Denver Hospice, who helped us take wonderful care of Ella in her final hours and who we appreciate so much for their compassion.



Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 2, 2019