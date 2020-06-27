Ellen Marie Cannon
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Marie Cannon

Pace - On June 14, 2020, Ellen Marie Cannon, 78, gained her angel wings at her home in Pace, Fl. surrounded by her loving husband and family.

Born on February 8, 1942 to Charles Arthur and Maggie Attrice Rodgers, Ellen was one of six children.

She was a beautiful soul who dedicated her life to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and watching cartoons with her grandbabies.

She is preceded in death by: her father, Charles; mother, Maggie, sisters, Jeanette Thorpe and Ruth Patterson; brother, Charles Rodgers; niece, Susan Patterson; and nephew, Pat Patterson.

Left to cherish her memory are: her husband of 51 years, Charles D. Cannon; her son, Richard F. Ryan, Jr; her daughter, Sheila Marie Ryan; a brother, Ed Rodgers; a sister, Diane Crotts (Jimmy); 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please take a day off to spend with your family and loved ones.

Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is handling the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved