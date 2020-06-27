Ellen Marie Cannon



Pace - On June 14, 2020, Ellen Marie Cannon, 78, gained her angel wings at her home in Pace, Fl. surrounded by her loving husband and family.



Born on February 8, 1942 to Charles Arthur and Maggie Attrice Rodgers, Ellen was one of six children.



She was a beautiful soul who dedicated her life to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and watching cartoons with her grandbabies.



She is preceded in death by: her father, Charles; mother, Maggie, sisters, Jeanette Thorpe and Ruth Patterson; brother, Charles Rodgers; niece, Susan Patterson; and nephew, Pat Patterson.



Left to cherish her memory are: her husband of 51 years, Charles D. Cannon; her son, Richard F. Ryan, Jr; her daughter, Sheila Marie Ryan; a brother, Ed Rodgers; a sister, Diane Crotts (Jimmy); 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.



A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please take a day off to spend with your family and loved ones.



Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is handling the arrangements.









