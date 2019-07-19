|
Ellen Patterson Robinson
Pensacola - Ellen Patterson Robinson departed this life on July 16, 2019. Ellen was a life long resident of Pensacola Fl. She was the third child of the union of George and Ernestine Patterson. Ellen attended the Historical L. A. James Private School from first through forth grade. She later attended the public schools of Escambia County and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School class of 1962. She attended Pensacola Jr College with a degree in Medical Administration. She was married to George J. Robinson of Pensacola, Fla. Ellen had two daughters, many grandchildren and two great grand children. Funeral services will be held on Monday July 22, 2019 at Joe Morris and Son Funeral Home, 701 North DeVilliers Street, Pensacola, Fla. Time of Service is 11:00 am.
