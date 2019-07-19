Services
Joe Morris Funeral Home
701 N De Villiers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 432-3436
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Joe Morris Funeral Home
701 N De Villiers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Patterson Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Patterson Robinson Obituary
Ellen Patterson Robinson

Pensacola - Ellen Patterson Robinson departed this life on July 16, 2019. Ellen was a life long resident of Pensacola Fl. She was the third child of the union of George and Ernestine Patterson. Ellen attended the Historical L. A. James Private School from first through forth grade. She later attended the public schools of Escambia County and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School class of 1962. She attended Pensacola Jr College with a degree in Medical Administration. She was married to George J. Robinson of Pensacola, Fla. Ellen had two daughters, many grandchildren and two great grand children. Funeral services will be held on Monday July 22, 2019 at Joe Morris and Son Funeral Home, 701 North DeVilliers Street, Pensacola, Fla. Time of Service is 11:00 am.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now