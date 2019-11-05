Services
Benboe Funeral Home
416 West Wright Street
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 438-7503
Pine Mountain, GA - Ms. Sims 79 expired Saturday Nov 2, 2019 in Pine Mountain, GA. She was a retired Director of Secondary Education with the Escambia County School District. She is lovingly survived by her daughter Sabina Sims & grandson Kendall Sims, sister Anne McDowell, brother Alvin Williams as well as numerous nieces nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am Friday followed by the Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Arulappan Jayarji as Celebrant. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery with BENBOE FUNERAL HOME directing.Friends may call the funeral home from noon-5:pm Thursday.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
