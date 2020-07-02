1/1
Elmer "Jason" Neal
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elmer "Jason" Neal

Cantonment - 12/15/1972 to 06/30/220

Elmer Jason Neal, resident of Cantonment, FL passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 47.

He was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Elmer L. Neal; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Ward; and his father, Mr. Elmer C. Neal.

Jason is survived by his mother, Ruth Neal; son, Michael Neal; and his constant companion, his dog, Lulu.

Jason was a construction worker by trade and never met a stranger. He was a friend to all and helped anyone in need. He will be sorely missed.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Family will receive friends at 12PM prior to services.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved