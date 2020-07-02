Elmer "Jason" Neal
Cantonment - 12/15/1972 to 06/30/220
Elmer Jason Neal, resident of Cantonment, FL passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 47.
He was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Elmer L. Neal; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Ward; and his father, Mr. Elmer C. Neal.
Jason is survived by his mother, Ruth Neal; son, Michael Neal; and his constant companion, his dog, Lulu.
Jason was a construction worker by trade and never met a stranger. He was a friend to all and helped anyone in need. He will be sorely missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Family will receive friends at 12PM prior to services.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
