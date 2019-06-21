|
|
Elmer Russell Crosby
Pensacola - Russ Crosby, a lifelong resident of Pensacola, FL passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 70. He was born to Elmer Crosby and Edith Jones Crosby on April 29, 1949. Russ was a local business owner and a leader in his community.
He is preceded in death by his Father, Elmer Crosby.
Russ is survived by his wife, Sandra Crosby; three sons, Dennis (Whitney) Crosby, Eddie (Valerie) Crosby, and Matthew (Kristi) Crosby; grandchildren, Alisha Frasch, Madison Crosby, Riley Crosby, Evan Crosby, and Shay Crosby; Mother, Edith Jones Crosby; brother, Jimmy Crosby; and two sisters, Monna (Ed) Silvanic and Debra (Rick) Rawls.
A public visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Bayview Memorial Park Cemetery, Pensacola, FL.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Crosby, Edward Crosby, Matthew Crosby, Rick Rawls, Mike Vandenbergh, Ronney Beasley, Greg Rader, Neil Fisher with Jimmy Crosby and Ralph Pendo as honorary bearers.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 21, 2019