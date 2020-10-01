1/1
Elnora Knight Davis
Elnora Knight Davis

Pensacola - Missionary Elnora Knight Davis, 97 of Pensacola, FL transitioned in the early hours of September 28, 2020. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her 2 daughters, 1 son, and several grand and great grandchildren she was a true light to those who knew her and will be missed dearly. Public viewing will be held at Joe Morris and Son on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 3-7 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Warrington 18 S Merritt St. Pensacola, Fl 32507 at 11:00 am.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
