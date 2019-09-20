Services
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Believers Life Center
Pensacola, FL
Elois Donald-Marshall


1955 - 2019
Pensacola - Ms. Elois Donald-Marshall was born on April 29, 1955 to Mr. Council and Mrs. Annie Bell Donald in Pensacola, Florida.

Elois earned her wings and was called home early Saturday morning, September 14, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

Elois was preceded in death by her parents and nephew Brandon Reddick.

She leaves to cherish her memories, former husband, Alphonse Marshall, Sr; sons, Antonio Marshall (Millie) and Alphonse Marshall Jr. (Victoria); daughter, Alicia Williams (Andrew) and nine Grandchildren. Siblings: Yvonne Fairley, LaDean Donald, Louise Donald, Elaine Kendrick, Council Donald, Jr, George Donald, Lawrence Donald, Janice Smith, Cindy Pickett and Michael Brown, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Believers Life Center, Pensacola, Florida.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
