Eloise Casey Spradling
Gulf Breeze - Eloise Casey Spradling, 95, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born in Dothan, AL and grew up in Jacksonville, FL.
She spent many summers with her grandparents on Choctawhatchee Bay. She was working as a telephone operator when she met a handsome Naval cadet, Warren Spradling, on a blind date. After Pearl Harbor, being a Navy wife took her to California, DC, Key West, Pax River, Gulf Breeze, Puerto Rico, and back to Gulf Breeze to the home they built in 1957. After retiring, she and Warren moved to Illinois, but ended up returning home in 1973. Eloise was one of the first employees for Baskerville-Donovan and worked for them for 15 years. Following Warren's death in 1990, Eloise enjoyed playing bridge, being in NOMADS, the Book Baggers, and a Yellow Dog Democrat.
She was preceded in death by her husband Warren, her grandson Jonathan, and her daughter Suzanne.
In addition to her son, Dale Spradling and his wife Linda, Eloise is survived by her sister, Bobbie Harmon, three granddaughters, two great-granddaughters, and numerous other family and friends. The family would like to thank Jamie Smith and Bob Martin for their care and concern.
May she always have fair winds and following seas.
There will be an open house visitation at 58 Highpoint Dr. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m.
Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019