Elsbeth Bockard Emmons



Foley - Born in Sankt Andreasberg - Landkreis Kassel, West Germany, she met her future husband an American G.I. Larry Emmons Sr. in Sankt Andreasberg Germany in 1961. They immediately fell in love and were married soon after. They had many happy memories traveling to places all over Europe and once back in the United States visiting old army friends. She was a member of the Pensacola, FL German Wives Club. She was also a member of the Hadji Shrine Director's Staff wives. She passed peacefully in her sleep after a long bout with cancer.



She was predeceased by her only son Larry J. Emmons Jr. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 58 years, Larry J. Emmons Sr. She is also survived by two grandsons; Nicholas Emmons and Justin Emmons and his wife Krystal Emmons, granddaughter Brittany Sheppard, great grandchildren, Layla, Noah, Lucy Emmons, Hunter Durfee, Lyndon DeFir, her husband Zach, Cash Sheppard, and special ex daughter in law Bobbie Sheppard and her Husband Jay Sheppard, and special friend Claire McGee and her daughter Zoe, and special friend Peggy Abbott.



She was an amazing, loyal, and devoted wife, and with her husband owned and helped run Emmons Fire Equipment for 30+ years. She lived in Pensacola for almost 50 years and lived several years in Memphis to be with her grandchildren. She loved Pensacola so much she decided to move back home, and settled in Foley, AL for the rest of her years. She is leaving behind many friends in Pensacola, and all around the world.



She was the kindest and most loving woman we have ever known. She lived her life in service of others, sacrificing much to make sure others got what they needed. We know she is in Heaven with God. She was loved by all, and will be greatly missed.



Family understands if you are unable to attend for fear of Covid 19. Family requests for attendees to please wear a mask and practice safe social distancing.



A service celebrating her life will be at 2PM Sunday, October 25 at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Dees officiating. Visitation will begin one hour before the service at 1PM. Interment will follow in the Pensacola Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name at Hadji Shrine Cripple Children's Transportation fund. Address: 800 W.9 Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL 32534









