Elsie Belle White
Chumuckla - Returned peacefully to her heavenly home on 2/26/19 with family by her side.
She was born in Whitfield, AL on 12/25/29 to Luther and Sadie Smith.
Elsie and her family moved to Chumuckla in 1965, where she resided until her passing.
She was a wonderful, generous, comical, devoted mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, truly one of a kind.
Elsie spent her time cooking, sewing, gardening, and putting puzzles together. In her later years her favorite past times were going to church and cooking for others. She was a member of Apostolic Christian Tabernacle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, and the father of her children and husband of over 20 years, Ted White.
Elsie is survived by her 4 children : Tony (Abby),Wendy(Dana), Toby(Jane),Tracy (Charles) GrandChildren: Kevin (Melissa), Jansen (Kayla),Taylor, Colton, Christina (John), Jessica (Johnny), Kendall (Kat), Kendrick (Amber); 9 great-grandchildren; Family will receive friends from 1pm until funeral service begins at 3pm, 3/3/19 at Chumuckla Community Church (Elizabeth Chapel).
The family extends a special thanks and heartfelt gratitude to Dr. C. David Smith, Jay Hospital, Kindred at Home, and Emerald Coast Hospice for their compassionate care.
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton handling arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 2, 2019