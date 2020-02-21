|
Elton F. Blackwell
Milton - Elton F. Blackwell was born January 12, 1936 in Walnut Hill, FL. He was 84 years old when he passed away on February 19, 2020. Elton served in the United States Army as an infantryman for over 20 years. He was stationed in Korea, Turkey, and Germany and also did two tours in Vietnam. He received numerous distinguished awards during his career in the Army and retired as a Sergeant First Class while stationed at Ft. Knox, KY. After retirement from the military, he worked as an electrician for Ingalls Shipbuilders in Pascagoula, MS., he also did construction along the Gulf Coast.
Elton is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Blackwell; daughter, Peggy Smegelski; his parents, James A. & Ella Rhea Blackwell; and brothers, Buddy, Kenneth, Michael and James. He is survived by his children, Deborah (Gerald) Brown, John Blackwell, Farren Blackwell, Keith Blackwell; grandchildren, Jerry Brown, Jeffrey Brown, Jennifer Lami, Jamie Brown, Christopher Smegelski, Jason Smegelski, Farren Scott Blackwell, Justin Blackwell, Adam Blackwell and Brooklyn Blackwell and several great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank all the caregivers that helped our father in his final months. Your compassion and care for him is much appreciated.
The family will receive friends for visitation at National Cremation & Burial Society on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow. A graveside service will be held at Memory Park Cemetery with military honors.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020