Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
(850) 453-2321
Emma Jansen


1931 - 2019
Emma Jansen Obituary
Emma Jansen

Pensacola - Emma Jean Jansen , age 88, of Pensacola, FL passed away on Monday August 12, 2019. Emma was born August 11, 1931.

She was a faithful parishioner of the Church of Christ at Innerarity Point and Scenic Hills Church of Christ. Emma is survived by her son Billy Wayne (Teresa) Stevison; three daughters Melissa Gail (Richard) Houpt, Jo Ellen (Robbie) Abigando, and Vicki Lynne (Drury) Geist; nine grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will occur on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Barrancas National Cemetery. Oak Lawn Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 16, 2019
